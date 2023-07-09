Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $302.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.89 and its 200 day moving average is $302.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

