Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,400 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of W. P. Carey worth $36,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $174,406,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,773,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,574,000 after acquiring an additional 554,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.06. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.