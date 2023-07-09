Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,397 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $26,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $226.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.87. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $242.65. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,161 shares of company stock worth $43,079,515. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

