Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $27.85 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $27,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,943,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $498.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $515.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $478.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

