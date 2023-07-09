Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $39,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

