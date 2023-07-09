Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $31,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $277.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.70. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.18.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

