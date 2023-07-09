Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 23,139 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 670,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,139 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $35,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $1,463,000. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

NYSE:IRM opened at $57.95 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $67,691.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,304.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,678 shares of company stock worth $7,482,890. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

