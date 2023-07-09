Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,704 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $30,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $130.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

