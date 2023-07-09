Assura (LON:AGR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 60.75 ($0.77).

Assura Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 44.44 ($0.56) on Thursday. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 43.12 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 71.60 ($0.91). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Assura Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is -7,500.00%.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 62,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £30,158.40 ($38,276.94). Insiders acquired a total of 63,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

