Atb Cap Markets Comments on Schlumberger Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a report released on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.