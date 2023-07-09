ATB Capital Cuts Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Price Target to C$1.30

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Free Report) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

CET opened at C$0.65 on Friday. Cathedral Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$157.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.61.

Cathedral Energy Services ( TSE:CET Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cathedral Energy Services had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of C$128.52 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.1880342 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

