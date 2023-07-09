ATB Capital Lowers Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$9.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.90.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$3.92 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$3.70 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$316.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.05. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of C$493.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.3630137 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

