ATB Capital Trims Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Target Price to C$13.75

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.43% from the company’s previous close.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.18.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.52. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$4.99 and a 1 year high of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerflex

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$825.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$726.80 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 1.1026895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerflex news, Senior Officer Philip Antoni John Pyle sold 12,297 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$98,253.03. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

