Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.86

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.86 and traded as high as C$3.04. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$3.02, with a volume of 4,263,445 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Athabasca Oil Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.26.

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$290.74 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 49.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.3522316 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

