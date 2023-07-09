Atlantic Securities Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$140.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective reduced by Atlantic Securities from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$122.64.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$67.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$931.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$56.42 and a 12 month high of C$116.60.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Free Report ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.97 by C$1.60. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of C$558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$518.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 13.8101266 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

