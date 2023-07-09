AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $15.61 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

