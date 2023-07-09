AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Price Performance
NYSE T opened at $15.61 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.