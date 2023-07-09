AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. HSBC reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

