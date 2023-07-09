authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Trading Up 10.3%

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Free Report) shares were up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 419,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average daily volume of 84,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

authID Trading Up 10.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Get authID alerts:

authID shares are set to reverse split on Monday, July 10th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 1,184.52% and a negative net margin of 24.97%.

In other authID news, Director Michael Charles Thompson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 398,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,021.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of authID

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in authID during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in authID by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 204,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in authID by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in authID by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in authID during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About authID

(Free Report)

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.