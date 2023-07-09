Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $231.84 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $201.57 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $166.94 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.