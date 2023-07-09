Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 0.7% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,416,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after buying an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $218.74 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.97. The company has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

