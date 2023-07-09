Avacta Group (AVCTF) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Free Report) is one of 374 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Avacta Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avacta Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avacta Group N/A N/A -3,750.00 Avacta Group Competitors $119.74 million -$11.59 million 0.60

Avacta Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Avacta Group. Avacta Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avacta Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Avacta Group Competitors 667 1583 4397 46 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avacta Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 104.06%. Given Avacta Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avacta Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avacta Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avacta Group N/A N/A N/A Avacta Group Competitors -9,970.58% -426.29% -19.72%

Summary

Avacta Group rivals beat Avacta Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms. The company develops AVA6000, FAPa-activated doxorubicin that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating locally advanced or metastatic-selected solid tumors; AVA3996, a tumor-targeted proteasome inhibitor based on bortezomib; AVA-028-PD-L1 Affimer/ImmunoCytokines; AVA-021 – PD-L1 Affimer/LAG-3 Affimer; and TMAC platform that utilizes the proprietary pre|CISION substrate to provide for the selective release of a drug moiety by FAPa. The company has a collaboration agreement with LG Chem for developing and commercializing LR19128 PD-L1 XT; and collaboration and license agreement with Avacta and Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for developing AFX-001 for solid organ transplant and graft vs host Disease, and AFX-002 for multiple sclerosis. Avacta Group Plc was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Wetherby, the United Kingdom.

