Avista (NYSE:AVA) PT Lowered to $33.00

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AVA stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avista has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney acquired 1,257 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avista news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,107.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott J. Kinney acquired 1,257 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,380.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,806 shares of company stock worth $2,062,843. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Avista by 146.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.