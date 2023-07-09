Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Shares Down 7.3%

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$23.50 and last traded at C$23.50. Approximately 2,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Azelis Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Azelis Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.63.

About Azelis Group

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients in Belgium and internationally. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care. industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.

Further Reading

