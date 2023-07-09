AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.65 million. AZZ had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. AZZ updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-4.35 EPS.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. AZZ has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is -34.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AZZ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AZZ by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

