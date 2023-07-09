B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $20.92. 3,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 20,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

