Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $35.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

