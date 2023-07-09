Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 1,822 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Shell were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

