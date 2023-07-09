Bank Hapoalim BM Invests $258,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $274.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.95.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,230 shares of company stock worth $14,031,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

