Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 13,880 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 198.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 18.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $28.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

