Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $159.42 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.