Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 195 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in NIKE were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Williams Trading cut shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $104.46 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.