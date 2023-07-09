Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) PT Lowered to GBX 30

Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 37 ($0.47) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Base Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BSRUF opened at 0.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of 0.14. Base Resources has a 52-week low of 0.11 and a 52-week high of 0.28.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

