Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.07

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.07 and traded as high as $118.30. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $118.30, with a volume of 2,243 shares changing hands.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.98. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

