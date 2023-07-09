Berenberg Bank Cuts Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target to GBX 670

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.88) to GBX 670 ($8.50) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.88) to GBX 660 ($8.38) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.76) to GBX 750 ($9.52) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 600 ($7.62) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo Stock Performance

Fresnillo stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.