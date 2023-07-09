Berenberg Bank Lowers Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Price Target to GBX 270

Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.55) to GBX 270 ($3.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Adriatic Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

Shares of ADMLF opened at $2.25 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

