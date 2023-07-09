Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,783,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,413,000 after buying an additional 42,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after buying an additional 1,044,538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

