Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $97.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

