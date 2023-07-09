Berger Financial Group Inc Has $643,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after buying an additional 7,181,102 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,355,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,738 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 718,524 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 611,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,279,000.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance
Shares of ICLN stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $23.85.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.