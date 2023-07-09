Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Motco lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
