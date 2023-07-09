Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 210 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.24.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $75.17 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.