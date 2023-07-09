Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 55 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $238.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.