BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,056 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,749,000 after purchasing an additional 225,603 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,900,000 after acquiring an additional 282,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,616,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BHP stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BHP Group

A number of research firms have commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,435.00.

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.