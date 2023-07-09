BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BILL in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BILL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Shares of BILL opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.93. BILL has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $179.85.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that BILL will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of BILL by 227.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

