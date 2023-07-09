Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $38.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

Several research firms have commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RP Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. RP Management LLC now owns 2,936,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,396 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth about $20,709,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,724,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter worth about $16,485,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 42.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,075 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.36. On average, equities analysts expect that Biohaven will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

