Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.3% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PG opened at $148.80 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day moving average is $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
