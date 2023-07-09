BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $80.22

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.22 and traded as high as $93.91. BlueLinx shares last traded at $93.23, with a volume of 104,409 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $848.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 32.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

