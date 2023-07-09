BNP Paribas Upgrades Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.1119 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

