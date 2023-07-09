BNP Paribas Upgrades Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Outperform

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2023

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAYFree Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAYFree Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.1119 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

