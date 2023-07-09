Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,845 shares of company stock worth $13,604,637. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $112.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.90. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

