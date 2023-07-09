BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $26.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $722,243.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,432,889.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,429 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

