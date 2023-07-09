Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.79%.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
